Ramadan 2020 will definitely be one to remember

SHAFAQNA | by Zonaira Khan : Before Ramadan 2020 began, there were a few worries of how Ramadan would be effected due to Covid-19 and the lockdown. But, maybe for the first time in many years family’s are praying together and encouraging each other to learn more about the Islam. Rather than working a full time job and focusing on anything else, Muslims have been given the biggest opportunity to grow on their religion, ibadaah and participate in this holy month with full energy and mindset. Will we get this opportunity again?

We are soon closing the chapter of Ramadan 2020. I wanted to share my personal experience about this beautiful holy month. I have been fasting for many years along with my siblings and parents. I remember as a child (7 to 8 years old) my siblings and I would always get excited about Ramadan.

Ramadan was the month of delicious foods, new recipes and dishes. The menu was changed form chicken curry, chapati, fish and chips to samosas, kebabs, pakoras, home-made pizzas, basically a child’s faviroute menu. My mum and dad would spend hours cooking and organising whilst we waited in excitement.

But as I grew older and now a 27 year old, I have gained and still learning about the true knowledge and understanding of what Ramadan is actually about.

Ramadan is the month of prayer, the month of forgiveness, the month of mercy, the month of ibaadah, the month of self-control and the list can go on. Ramadan is a month of many things but most importantly the month of the Quran. Many Muslims around the world dedicate this month not only to fast but complete the reading of the Quran with no distraction.

Before Ramadan 2020 began, there was some panic and sadness amongst the Muslims in the UK. “The masjids will be closed”, and “We can’t have iftar with friends and family”. These were a few of the worries of how Ramadan would be effected due to Covid-19 and the lockdown.

However, Allah (SWT) has given us such a beautiful blessing. Maybe for the first time in many years family’s are praying together and encouraging each other to learn more about the Islam. Due to covid-19 all work places are closed. Rather than working a full time job and focusing on anything else, Muslims have been given the biggest opportunity to grow on their religion, ibadaah and participate in this holy month with full energy and mindset. Will we get this opportunity again?

I know this Ramadan has been truly beautiful for my family and I. I have been reading more on the Deen and I have no distractions or excuse of missing my prayers or reading the Quran.

As we have grown to be mature adults, my mum also no longer has to worry about things, such as feeding us, looking after us etc. Which is why she has decided to sit itikaf this year for 10 days, where she can focus entirely on her worship.

So Ramadan 2020 will definitely be one to remember. Alhamdulillah