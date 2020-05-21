Hadrat Abbas Holy Shrine Launches Khatm al-Quran App

SHAFAQNA-

The Android app has been designed and produced by the Astan’s Women’s Religious Affairs Section, al-Kafeel website reported.

Fatimah al-Mousawi, head of the section, said the app, named Iqra and Araq (read and ascend), helps users perform Khatm al-Quran.

She said it also provides users with information on Fiqh, Quran interpretation and recitation skills.

Khatm al-Quran means recitation of the Holy Quran from the beginning to the end.

According to Islamic culture, numerous rewards and spiritual effects have been mentioned on complete recitation of the Quran, which on a whole, adds a great deal to the likelihood of acceptance of du’as (supplications).