Al-Ayn Foundation distributes 115 thousand food baskets throughout Iraq

SHAFAQNA-

Al-Ayn Foundation for Social Care, affiliated with the Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, launched a food basket distribution campaign with the aim of supporting the poor and those affected by the imposed curfew due to COVID-19, through distributing 115 thousand food baskets in 14 Iraqi provinces.

Campaign director, Dr. Yas Muhammad Mossadak, said, “In response to the call of the Supreme Religious Authority, al-Ayn Foundation launched the distribution campaign to support those affected by the pandemic, especially the families with limited income.”

“115 thousand food baskets have been distributed since the launch on March 24, and we hope to reach 200,000 in the coming days,” added Mossadak.