Is it the responsibility of the host to pay Zakat Al-Fitr for the guest? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about guest’s Zakat Al-Fitr.

Question: What is the ruling on Fitriah for guest and who is responsible for it?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Wajib for the host to pay Fitriah of the guest who arrives before the sunset of the Night of Eid-ul-Fitr, as the guest is considered to be host’s dependent even though temporarily. For example, a guest who arrives before the sunset in the house of the host and stays there at night and the host provides for guest’s needs, and pays for guest’s expenses, even though the guest does not eat anything or does Iftar with own food; it is Wajib for the host to pay for guest’s Zakat Al-Fitrah.

But if the guest has arrived in the house of the host after the sunset of the Night of Eid-ul-Fitr, and is considered as host’s dependent even though temporarily; according to Wajib precaution, the host and the guest pay Fitriah of the guest. Of course if one of them obtains proxy from the other to pay Fitriah, it will suffice for both of them.

And if the guest has been invited just for Iftari and does not stay at night, is not considered to be a dependent, and the host is not responsible for guest’s Fitriah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA