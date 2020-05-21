https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ali-2.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-21 10:47:172020-05-21 10:47:17Can the holy Quran intercede on behalf of the people on the Day of Judgment? Imam Ali’s (AS) answer
Can the holy Quran intercede on behalf of the people on the Day of Judgment? Imam Ali’s (AS) answer
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Beware, that the intercession by the holy Quran is accepted and its words are approved. The one, whom the Quran intercedes on his /her behalf on the Day of Judgment, will be forgiven; and the one whom the Quran complains about, will be condemned [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.
