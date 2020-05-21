Can the holy Quran intercede on behalf of the people on the Day of Judgment? Imam Ali’s (AS) answer

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Beware, that the intercession by the holy Quran is accepted and its words are approved. The one, whom the Quran intercedes on his /her behalf on the Day of Judgment, will be forgiven; and the one whom the Quran complains about, will be condemned [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.