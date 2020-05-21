Date :Thursday, May 21st, 2020 | Time : 20:17 |ID: 147223 | Print

At least 11 injured after car crashes into hijab store in Australia

SHAFAQNA- RT: At least 11 people have been injured after a car crashed into a hijab store in Sydney’s west on Thursday afternoon.

Police immediately responded to the scene following reports of a driver behaving erratically, but were too late to prevent the incident from happening.

Dramatic eyewitness footage shows the driver appearing to perform a burnout prior to speeding off from the traffic lights and into the unsuspecting shoppers.

So this just happened in Greenacre. Thankfully no one was injured 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0SvcfNzQWK

The crash took place at approximately 3:15pm local time. Police immediately set up a security cordon around the scene. They have not yet commented on whether they believe it was an accident or some form of attack.

“The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

