Date :Thursday, May 21st, 2020 | Time : 20:25 |ID: 147227 | Print

Iran’s Zarif: Legitimacy crisis, main challenge for Zionist regime

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the crisis of legitimacy is biggest challenge for the Israeli occupying regime.

Zarif made the description while speaking to Islamic Radio and Television Union early on Thursday on the eve of International Quds Day slated for May 22.

Palestine is an important matter for the World of Islam, so the Islamic Republic attaches great importance to the Palestinian people’s rights as the Islamic Revolution is dependent on the World of Islam and cares what happens in this world, Zarif said.

Zarif said that Israeli stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction and warheads are of major concerns for the peace and security of the international community and the the regional countries.
The Israeli WMDs pose major threat to peace of “our region”, the foreign minister noted.
Asked whether the international organizations or the UN Security Council have fulfilled their duty towards the issue of Palestine and the Israeli atrocity crimes against Palestinians, Zarif said there are different resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council to condemn the Israeli crimes, urging the occupying entity to terminate occupation and war crimes, but, the Israeli occupying regime did not take heed of them.
He further censured the US Middle East policies which all follow the interests of the Zionist regime.
All Muslim countries have duty to support the Palestinians, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.

International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being held worldwide online.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to address the World of Islam at that day.

You might also like
UN human rights envoy to Palestinian Territories resigns over Israeli 'denial of access'
Palestine's Land Day
Israel apartheid week 2017 launched in France, Ireland
In the first ten days of Ramadan, Israel arrested 100 Palestinians
Universities Observing Israel Apartheid Week
UN Alarmed By Condition of 1,500 Hunger-Striking Palestinians In Israeli Prisons
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *