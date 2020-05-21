Date :Friday, May 22nd, 2020 | Time : 00:18 |ID: 147288 | Print

Video: Discussion with Ali Scott Vitkovic about the solutions for Palestine’s crisis

SHAFAQNA- The crisis of Palestine, as one the oldest wounds in the modern era of the 20th century, has been always the concern of the seekers of justice and seekers of peace in the world.

LSP movement that is designed by some NGOs and international ingenious people is trying to do its mission by making the discourse of a referendum from all Palestinians as the most reasonable solution for the crisis of Palestine.

In an interview with Ali Scott Vitcovic, LSP discusses the best solutions for Palestine’s crisis.

