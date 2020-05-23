https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/D46F3823-BB69-4CAE-8956-9D95BF50A19F.jpeg 629 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-23 09:02:492020-05-23 09:02:49Video: Dua Day 28 of Ramadan
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
Video: Dua Day 28 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 28 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
«اللهمّ وفّر حظّی فیهِ من النّوافِلِ واکْرِمْنی فیهِ بإحْضارِ المَسائِلِ وقَرّبِ فیهِ وسیلتی الیکَ من بینِ الوسائل یا من لا یَشْغَلُهُ الحاحُ المُلِحّین. »
Read more from Shafaqna:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!