Date :Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:02

Video: Dua Day 28 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 28 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
«اللهمّ وفّر حظّی فیهِ من النّوافِلِ واکْرِمْنی فیهِ بإحْضارِ المَسائِلِ وقَرّبِ فیهِ وسیلتی الیکَ من بینِ الوسائل یا من لا یَشْغَلُهُ الحاحُ المُلِحّین. »

 

