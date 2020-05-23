https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ca538c343179bf0fbdfab6cd10469afd_380.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-23 09:17:252020-05-23 09:17:25Photos: Ramadan 2020 in the shadow of Coronavirus
Photos: Ramadan 2020 in the shadow of Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- Under the shadow of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Ramadan has created special conditions for fasting people.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!