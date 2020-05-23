Date :Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:17 |ID: 147318 | Print

Photos: Ramadan 2020 in the shadow of Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Under the shadow of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Ramadan has created special conditions for fasting people.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

