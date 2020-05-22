Imam Ali’s (AS) description of the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: The Quran is a light that does not turn off, it is a light that its luminosity and brightness does not diminish; it is a sea that its depth cannot be understood, it is a path that its passenger does not go astray, it is a flame that its light does not go dark. It is a divider of the truth and falsehood that the shinning of its proof does not go off. It is a building that its pillars do not get destroyed. It is a healer that eliminates horrifying illnesses. It is a force that its helpers have no defeat, and it is a right that its helpers are not defeated. It is a sea that its thirsty ones cannot finish its water, and it is a stream that its water does not decrease [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 198.