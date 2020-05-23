Date :Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:07 |ID: 147474 | Print

Video: Dua Day 29 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 29 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

اللهمّ غَشّنی بالرّحْمَهِ وارْزُقْنی فیهِ التّوفیقِ والعِصْمَهِ وطَهّرْ قلْبی من غَیاهِبِ التُّهْمَهِ یا رحیماً بِعبادِهِ المؤمِنین.

 

 

