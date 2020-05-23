https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/4CB96EF0-2E6D-4892-8253-DF8F9BBD4C3D.jpeg 627 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-23 09:07:172020-05-23 09:07:17Video: Dua Day 29 of Ramadan
Video: Dua Day 29 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 29 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ غَشّنی بالرّحْمَهِ وارْزُقْنی فیهِ التّوفیقِ والعِصْمَهِ وطَهّرْ قلْبی من غَیاهِبِ التُّهْمَهِ یا رحیماً بِعبادِهِ المؤمِنین.
