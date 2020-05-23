What to do when Zakat Al-Fitrah for bread and rice is mixed in the collection box? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about mixing of Zakat Al-Fitr for rice and bread.

Question: What to do when Zakat Al-Fitah based on rice and bread as well for Kaffarah have been dropped into the same Fitriah collection box?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: In these cases, use all for providing bread, naturally those who paid the price of rice; more bread will be given to the poor on their behalf. Of course it was necessary from the start for the boxes to be separated, but if it is mixed unintentionally, the solution is as mentioned.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA