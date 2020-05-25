Ramadan and Eid al Fitr in Trinidad and Tobago

SHAFAQNA | by Taqi Nakhid : This article aims to provide a mental sketch of what takes place during the Holy month of Ramadan and on the day of Eid al Fitr in Trinidad and Tobago.

Initially leading up to the Holy month, at our local masjid a list would be posted on the notice board for persons interested in providing iftaar (a meal eaten to break the fast), this list would be quickly filled as some families would pledge for two or three nights. At times you would notice the kids or even some adults browsing this list, checking the names posted, to see which family is proving when, as they may be anticipating a certain type of food or style of cooking. As we are a small community over the years some families have became popular for providing certain types of dishes, the diversity ranges from east indian, creole, chinese even Iranian foods.

The night before the first of the Holy month, some brothers would gather and traverse to a hilltop usually at a place called the Lady young road, they would do this in an attempt to sight the new moon, which would mark the first day of the Holy month. If the moon wasn’t seen, they would coordinate with our nearby neighbours in Guyana to find out if the moon was seen there.

As fasting begins, the daily program at our local masjid would usually begin with the evening prayers, followed by the breaking of fast which consisted of a hot drink like tea or soup coupled with fruit or a snack, this would then be followed by the recitation of one of the thirty parts of the Holy Quran. Then the main course meal would be served, at this time some non-muslim brothers and sisters from in the neighbourhood would also pass by the masjid for a meal. The comradrie between one another would be seen as persons would sit and discuss matters with one another well after the program has finished, some days the part of the Holy Quran would be recited before evening prayers.

The nights of Qadr (three odd nights during the Holy month where it’s recommend to stay awake till dawn) were the best as during the night you would see small groups in worship or discussion or the elders debating a topic. The serenity and feeling of tranquillity on those nights is divine and an experience that can only be felt to understand.

The days leading up to Eid al Fitr (the day marking the end of fasting) would be chaotic especially in the city as you would witness Muslims from all walks of life shopping trying to find new outfits and accessories for Eid, even some Hindus observe Eid and partake in the rituals. The Christians relate as they call Eid, the Christmas for muslims.

As the day of Eid arrives (which is a public holiday), mosques across the country have the early morning Eid prayer, which is led by an Imam who then gives a brief speech. Persons hug and greet each other, congratulating them on completing yet another blessed month of fasting, everyone decked out in their new stunning outfits. Sometimes you would see persons whom you haven’t seen for years on the day of Eid. Breakfast is then served to the followers, at some mosques toys to the kids and money to the less fortunate.

Following this some persons stay at the mosque and partake in the daily activities, others return to their homes where they invite friends and family, others, usually the younger generation go ‘masijid hopping’, this is the highlight for many on the day of Eid, as they visit numerous mosques throughout the country sampling foods they have to offer and catching up with Ahl Sunnah brothers and sisters. Some would even drive for hours to visit a particular mosque on that day, stay for a few minutes then journey again.

Experiencing the Holy month of Ramadan in Trinidad is something that I personally miss and truly enjoyed, not only because I grew up there, but during my travels I was fortunate enough to experience the month of fasting and the day of Eid in other countries, and the culture and practices are totally different. I thank Allah (SWT) for allowing me to share my experience and also for allowing us to complete another blessed month of fasting.