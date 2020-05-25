https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/28E857A7-1693-4AD9-95D4-693022F1D58B.jpeg 539 694 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-25 05:17:352020-05-25 05:18:02An image of al-Aqsa Mosque from 1886 AD
An image of al-Aqsa Mosque from 1886 AD
SHAFAQNA- An image of Al-Aqsa Mosque from 1886 AD / 1265 SH, ie about 134 years ago.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
