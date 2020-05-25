Date :Monday, May 25th, 2020 | Time : 05:17 |ID: 147575 | Print

An image of al-Aqsa Mosque from 1886 AD

SHAFAQNA- An image of Al-Aqsa Mosque from 1886 AD / 1265 SH, ie about 134 years ago.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

