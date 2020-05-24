Eid Al-Fitr prayers will not be held in holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hossaini (AS) announced on Saturday (23 May 2020): Eid Al-Fitr prayers will not be held in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) due to the Coronavirus.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, the Astan said in a statement: “Considering the health situation and the continuation of the crisis caused by the new Coronavirus and following the health confirmation received from the Karbala Health Department, as well as the recommendations of the crisis team due to the need to take preventive measures to maintain public health, it has been decided not to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayers this year (1441 AH) inside the courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S). The statement added: “This action also includes areas around the holy shrines of Karbala.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.