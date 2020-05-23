Office of Ayatollah Khamenei: Tomorrow is Eid in Iran

SHAFAQNA- The office of Ayatollah Khamenei announces Eid al-Fitr will be tomorrow (Sunday) in Iran.

In the name of God, The Most Compassionate, The Most Merciful

Wishing the acceptance of the prayers and worship of the dear nation in the holy month of Ramadan, we inform the honorable people of Iran that according to numerous reports received by the reliable and trustworthy observers, the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal al-Mukarram on the evening of Saturday, May 23, 2020, in accordance with the 29th of the holy month of Ramadan 1441 AH, has been confirmed for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, so tomorrow (Sunday), May 24, will be Eid al-Fitr in Iran.