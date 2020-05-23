Iran: Holy sites to reopen after Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Holy sites in Iran will reopen after Eid al-Fitr, president Hassan Rouhani said. Speaking at a meeting in Tehran on Saturday of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus, Rouhani said the holy shrines’ courtyards will be open to pilgrims after Eid, which will fall either on Sunday or Monday.

He noted that observing the health protocols is a must for those visiting the holy sites. The president added that a decision on whether or not to reopen mosques will be taken in a meeting of the Headquarters next Saturday. Iran closed Mosques and religious sites in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected over 5.3 million people around the world and killed more than 340,000. In Iran, more than 102,000 coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease, the Health Ministry spokesman said Friday. Kianoosh Jahanpoor put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 7,300. The total number of those infected with the disease in the country as of Friday was 131,652.