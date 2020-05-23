UN Chief calls for solidarity in Eid Al-Fitr message

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: In his Eid Al-Fitr Message, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for solidarity and unity in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Our world is like one body. As long as one part is affected by this virus, we all are affected. Now more than ever, solidarity and unity must be our leading principles,” he said on Friday in an interactive discussion with member states representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, which falls on this Sunday, Xinhua reported.

He called for solidarity for a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive health response, guided by the World Health Organization, with a focus on developing countries and vulnerable people. He called for solidarity in tackling the devastating socio-economic dimensions of the crisis – keeping households afloat and businesses solvent, and prioritizing the most affected: women, older people, children, low-wage earners and other vulnerable groups.

He called for solidarity for peace and solidarity in speaking out against the rise in ethno-nationalism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable communities and exacerbating suffering. He called for solidarity to ensure that the recovery from the crisis leads to more equitable, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are stronger and more resilient.

“As millions of Muslims around the world celebrate, let us draw from the many Ramadan lessons of mercy and compassion, of dignity and rights, of mutual respect and understanding, of unity and solidarity. Let us recognize, above all, that we are indeed one body. One world. And one United Nations,” he said.