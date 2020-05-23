The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announced Sunday as the last day of Ramadan and Monday as Eid Al-Fitr in Middle East, Britain, Scandinavia & most European countries

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Authority of Shia in Najaf Ashraf, issued a statement announcing tomorrow (Sunday) as the completion of the holy Month of Ramadan 1441 AH and Monday May 25th, 2020 as Eid Al Fitr in Britain, Scandinavia, most European countries, and Middle East.



According to Shafaqna, the full text of the statement of the Supreme Religious Authority’s office is as follows:

In the Name of God

The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf informs the dear believers that tomorrow (Sunday) will be the last day of the holy Month of Ramadan, and (Monday) May 25th, 2020 will be Eid Al-Fitr 1441 AH in Britain, Scandinavia, most European countries, and Middle East.

We ask God Almighty to accept all righteous deeds and to make the Eid blessed for all people and to make this valuable occasion a source of goodness and blessings for all Muslims every year. Truly, God is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.

Arabic text:

بسمه تعالى

اعلن مكتب سماحة اية الله العظمى السيد السيستاني (مد ظله) في النجف الاشرف بان يوم الاحد هو المتمم لعدة شهر رمضان وان يوم الاثنين 25 ايار 2020م هو اول ايام عيد الفطر المبارك لعام 1441هـ في بريطانيا والدول الاسكندنافية ومعظم الدول الاوربية والشرق الاوسط .

نسأل الله تعالى ان يجعله عيد خير وبركة لجميع المسلمين انه سميع مجيب

والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته