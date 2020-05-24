How can prosperity and peace of mind be achieved?

SHAFAQNA – The Prophets of Allah (SWT) have come to show us the ways of leading our lives, and entrance path to a life of prosperity. They have come to make the human beings to realise that carrying out bad acts, inappropriate desires, lying, betrayal, hatred, and selfishness are not the entrance path to prosperity and peace of mind. The entrance path to prosperity and peace of mind is through carrying out good deeds, truthfulness, moral strength, kindness and mercifulness. Only (true) belief and believe in spirituality, and then carrying out good deeds based on the sacred beliefs can provide peace of mind and self-satisfaction and make prosperity possible [1].

[1] Hekmat’ha va Andarzha, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 40.