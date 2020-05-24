Date :Sunday, May 24th, 2020 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 147687 | Print

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem declared Sunday 24 May 2020 as Eid-ul-Fitr

SHAFAQNA – The office of the Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi announced: With information received by the Grand Ayatollah Makarem from outside and inside Iran about moon sighting, it is now confirmed by His Eminence that today (Sunday 24 May 2020) is Eid, and therefore, the Grand Ayatollah Makarem declared today as Eid. God-Willing Eid is Mubarak to all.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

