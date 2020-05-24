The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani declared Sunday 24 May 2020 as Eid

SHAFAQNA – The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani announced that the sighting of the new moon for the Month of Shawwal has been confirmed for His Eminence, and today (Sunday 24 May, 2020) is Eid.

In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Wishing that all the prayers of the believers be accepted, and to inform you that according to witnessing of the reliable witnesses, at the evening of Saturday (23 May 2020), the moon crescent of the Month of Shawwal has been sighted. Therefore, Sunday is the first day of Shawwal of 1441 AH, and the Blessed Eid-ul-Fitr.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA