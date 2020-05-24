Strengthening the mind & body spiritually is the greatest success in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA | by Mehwish Hussain : As Ramadan 2020 comes to closure, I like to discuss my journey through this spiritual month of Ramadan. As we continue during the time of pandemic this month has been spiritually calming for me and I believe it has been for many Muslims across the world.

A divine spiritual Month where it teaches us to look at ourselves intensively and reflect upon ourselves by strengthening the mind, body also soul spirituality. I believe this is the greatest success personally.

This month there was of course many worries due to the Covid 19 but also gave a unique opportunity to reflect upon ourselves and spend extra time with family. It made me realise how time is very important and we should live with peace and a smile upon our face. I believe in many ways I have achieved the goodness of Ramadan by remaining steadfast, devoting my time to prayers.

It has indeed been very different from the rest of Ramadan I experienced. I have been distance from many family and friends. It’s taught me to remain patience and stay positive until I see all my friends and family again. I always pray for my Muslim brother and sister are safe and in good health.

This has been by far the unique Ramadan for me and my first time will be completing Ramadan during pandemic time.

I am positive person and gain lot of inspiration from Muslim reverts recently. It helps to revive my faith in a positive way. I have been very thankful to be born as a Muslim, as my faith has kept me strong and always gave me hope to look forward in life.

This crisis everyone facing globally made me realise alot also to focus more on Deen and Allah giving us an opportunity to talk to him more than ever as we had plenty of time in Ramadan to seek forgiveness and good from Allah for strong faith, health, wealth, blessings, etc.

I appreciate that every moment counts and praying to Allah azwajal is very important for a Muslim. This month of worship is a beautiful month for me and my family. I also enjoy doing Islamic painting in my spare time as well as other activities such as gardening and cooking. I love Islamic painting as it related to my Deen and find Quran so unique.

The very next morning is Eid. I can’t wait to eat all the delicious food with my family and be thankful for another blessed day Allah has given us. I hope everyone has a blessed Eid and keep strong and stay safe.