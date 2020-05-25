https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/img_4251_resize.jpg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-25 04:52:152020-05-25 04:52:15Sermon custom at Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) +Video
Sermon custom at Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) +Video
SHAFAQNA- Sermon custom by the servants of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!