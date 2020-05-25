EID AL-FITR: MARKING THE END OF THE HOLY MONTH

SHAFAQNA-Written by Mulla Mujaheedali Sheriff

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, at the completion of the holy month of Ramadhan. Shawwal is the tenth (10th) month of the Islamic Calender. Eid al-Fitr is a very important and joyous day for all Muslims; it is a true Thanksgiving day for the believing men and women.

Â On this day, Muslims express their joy and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for the health, strength and the opportunities He (SWT) gave to them to fulfill their obligation of fasting and perform good deeds during the blessed month of Ramadhan.

PRESCRIBED ACTIONS:

Performing Ghusl: This is meant to cleanse ourselves from every filth of disobedience and remind us of the reformation achieved during the holy month of Ramadhan, so that we start our lives afresh. A life which is in accordance to the commands of Allah (SWT).

Dua’ before ghusl: Allahumma eemaanan bika wa tasdeeqan bikitaabika wa ittibaa-a’ sunnati nabiyyika Muhammadin sallahu ‘alayhi wa aalihi [ O Allah, believing in Thee, fully aware of Thy book, following the way of life of Thy Prophet Muhammad, Allah’s blessings be on him and his progeny]

Dua’ after ghusl: Allahummaj-a’lhu kaffaaratan li-dunoobee wa ta-hhir deenee. Allahumma ad-hib ‘annid-danas [O Allah, let me make amends and compensate for my wrong doings, (so that) my religion becomes pure and O Allah, remove the dirt from me]

Giving Zakat al-Fitr: This is an emphasised obligation. At the time of sunset of the night preceding Eid day, whoever is adult and sane and is neither unconcious, nor poor, nor the slave of another, he should give, on his own behalf as well as on behalf of all those who are his dependents, about three kilos per head of wheat or barley or dates or raisins or rice or millet etc. It suffices if one pays the price of any one the stated items in cash. According to Ayatullah al-Seestani, it is an obligatory precaution that one should not give from that food which is not staple in his place, even if it be wheat, barley, dates or raisins.

Eid al-Fitr is day of sharing. After deep realisation of the plight of those who are hungry, homeless and have no proper or decent clothes to put on, one ought to become selfless and contribute his part of alms so that all Muslims rejoice the bounties of Allah (SWT). All can afford decent food from the alms of Eid al-Fitr and can buy clothes to wear for the occassion. Simply put, it makes all Muslims into one family rejoicing the bounties of Allah (SWT) together.

Praying “Salat al-Eid”: This is a Mustahab (recommended) prayer during the occultation period of Imam al-Hujjah (AJ). It is recommended that one should have a breakfast after sunrise, pay Zakat al-Fitr and then offer this prayer.

“Verily prayer keeps you away from the obscene and detestable..” (29:45) We have been guided to perform the Eid prayer to remind us not indulge into any evil deed and spoil the benefits derived from the holy month. One should therefore abstain from every forbidden act on the day of Eid and the days to follow. The prayer of Eid gives various messages. One of them is purification of soul and remembrance of the day of Judgement. If one reflects over the recommended surahs of this prayer which are: al-A’laa (87), al-Shams (91) and al-Ghashiyah (88), the message of Eid will become apparent.

Other highly recommended actions are as follows:

– To start breakfast with dates or any sweet dish. Shaykh Mufeed (ar) has recommended that one should also eat a little bit of Khake-Shifaa (Soil of Karbala) because it is a precaution against ailments.

– To put on new clothes and apply perfume.

– To recite the following Takbeer (from the night preceding Eid day): Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Laa ilaaha illallahu Wallahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar walillahil-Hamd. Al-hamdu lillah ‘alaa maa hadaana, walahush-Shukr ‘alaa maa awlaanaa [Allah is Great, Allah is Great. There is no god save Allah and Allah is Great. Allah is Great. (All) praise be to Allah. We praise Allah for the right path He has guided us to and thank Him for looking after us]

– To recite Dua’ Nudbah and the Ziyarah of Imam Abu Abdillah al-Hussayn (as)

– Visiting blood relatives to strengthen the relationship. This is also known as Sile Rahm which is wajib and is known for changing one’s destiny and life-span.

– Paying homage to ‘Ulama and visiting Muslim neighbours, friends and believers to strengthen brotherhood which in turn strengthens Islam.

Imam Ali bin Abi Talib (as) has said: “Each day of the Almighty, on which no sin is committed is a day of Eid. Each day in which sensual desires are controlled is a day of Eid. Whereas the day when sin is committed is -Yaum al-‘Adhaab- day of punishment. So even Eid day can be the day of punishment if sins are committed”.