Reopening of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) Holy Shrine After 70 days

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) in Qom, Iran, which was closed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, was reopened to pilgrims on Monday morning, May 25, after 70 days.

Concurrent with Eid Al-Fitr and in the implementation of the resolution of the National Committee for Combating Corona, the doors of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) were opened to the lovers of Ahlal-Bayt (A.S).

According to the Shafaqna correspondent in Qom, according to the decision of the Iranian National Committee for Combating Corona and the implementation of health protocols, at this stage, only the courtyards and open spaces of holy places, especially the shrine of Hazrat Masoumah(AS), will be opened.

It is worthy mentioning that Sunday night, the servants of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) delivered sermon on the eve of Eid Al Fitr and the reopening of the Holy Shrines.

Followings you can fine the related photos and videos:

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.