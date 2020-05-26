How to be grateful for Divine Blessings?

SHAFAQNA – The meaning of the word ‘Shokr’ (thanks giving) is, to appreciate; Shokr means appreciation, and that is why Allah (SWT) is called ‘Shakoor’ [the One who appreciates]. So what does Shakoor servant mean? Meaning the servant who God has granted blessings to, appreciates those Divine Blessings. What does appreciation of blessings mean? What does being grateful of blessings mean? The meaning is that to utilize these (granted) blessings for the purposes which they have been created for. Shokr means to utilize Divine Blessings in ways which Allah (SWT) has created (the particular ways/routes) for (utilizing) those blessings.

Shokr for the blessings is not just to say ‘Ilahi Shokr’ (thank God); this saying is only about the news of Shokr and not the Shokr itself.; it is like the method of repenting ‘Astaghferullah Rabbi wa Atubo Elayh’, it is the method of repenting and not the repentance itself. Also ‘Ilahi Shokr’ refers to the way/method of Shokr and not Shokr itself. Because Shokr means to move, to act, to utilize the blessings in the way/path which God has created [1].

[1] Shenakht, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 38.