Can life essentials be bought for the needy families with Fitriah money? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about buying life essentials with Fitriah money.
Question: Can a washing machine be bought for a needy family with Fitriah money?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem if it is necessary for them.
