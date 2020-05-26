Date :Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 | Time : 10:09 |ID: 147854 | Print

Can life essentials be bought for the needy families with Fitriah money? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about buying life essentials with Fitriah money.

Question: Can a washing machine be bought for a needy family with Fitriah money?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem if it is necessary for them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

