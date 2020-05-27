Photos: Al-Kafeel Museum displays thousands of antique weapons

SHAFAQNA- AlKafeel: The cadres and staff of the Al-Kafeel Museum of the Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, continues works of restoration and maintenance according to the scientific and technical methods of the artifacts and the treasures that the museum contains, whether those displayed or not.

The Al-Kafeel Museum of the Treasures and Manuscripts in the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine is considered one of the most important museums that opened in the holy shrines, after it was opened in (2009) to coincide with the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), and includes a large number of valuables and antiques, which called for the expansion of the museum work in order to preserve those acquisitions.



Among the treasures and artifacts that the laboratory continues to work on to restore are the old weapons, either presented or stored, which have been witness to campaigns of invasion and war throughout history.

The Head of the laboratory division; Mr. ‘Aqeel Abbas Hamad, stated to al-Kafeel Network: “The management of the Al-Kafeel Museum attaches great importance to the firearms in the treasures’ storehouse, so we have instructed the brothers in the restoration unit to maintain and restore these pieces.”



He added: “These restoration and maintenance works are carried out according to scientific and technical methods used by the experienced personnel working on it, so the pieces are not exposed to any damage during the maintenance work, the staff of the restoration unit and the laboratory of the Al-Kafeel Museum have the experience and efficiency to perform such works, and they have already been involved in many intensive courses to nurture their skills.”