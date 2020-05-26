Iran reliable partner of African nations: Zarif

“Congratulations on #AfricaDay2020, reminding us of the brave struggles of Africans against oppression,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Iran has always been—and will forever be—a reliable partner of all fraternal African nations,” he added.

“Amid #COVID19 ready to share our experience and expertise to help save lives,” he noted.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, referred to South Africa as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, saying we expect the country to underscore its opposition against the US unilateralism and illegal sanctions imposed against Iran for the UN and the international community.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.