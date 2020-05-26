Date :Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 | Time : 20:53 |ID: 147949 | Print

Iran: Holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) reopens

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iran on Monday reopened the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) after more than two months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to religious tourism in Iran, the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) could be regarded as a major destination. The shrine that was closed temporarily on March 14 due to coronavirus (CPVID-19) outbreak 2020 was reopened on May 25. The place is located in Mashad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province. May 25, 2020.

 

