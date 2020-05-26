Bahrain: Youngest political prisoner released after 8 Years of torture

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Bahrain released Ibrahim Al-Moqdad, the youngest political prisoner after spending 8 years behind bars.

Ibrahim was arrested on (July 27, 2012) in a peaceful protest in Bilad Al-Qadeem. He was beaten and tortured in order to confess that he burnt an armored vehicle during the protest.

Tried under the Terrorism Law, Ibrahim was sentenced to 10 years in jail. His case’s documents lack any visual evidence that he had committed the crime.

Ibrahim was 15 years old at that time. All the international appeals for his release were not met. Al-Moqdad was released from prison at the age of 23.