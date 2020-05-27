https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-27 08:53:202020-05-27 08:53:20Can Fitriah be paid to any needy person? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Can Fitriah be paid to any needy person? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answered a question about payment of Fetriah to a needy person.
Question: What is the condition for a needy person to receive Fetriah?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Must be Shia Ithna Ashari, unless payment of Fitriah causes friendship and drawing attention.
Source: khamenei.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!