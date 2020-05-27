Date :Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 | Time : 08:53 |ID: 148031 | Print

Can Fitriah be paid to any needy person? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answered a question about payment of Fetriah to a needy person.

Question: What is the condition for a needy person to receive Fetriah?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Must be Shia Ithna Ashari, unless payment of Fitriah causes friendship and drawing attention.

Source: khamenei.ir

