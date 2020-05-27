The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on holding congregational prayers in Mosques while maintaining social distance

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious authority for Shia Muslims, responded to a religious question about the conditions for holding congregational prayers in mosques as for maintaining social distance in the situation of Corona.

Officials of our country (an Arab country) have made the offering of congregational prayers in Mosques and the like conditional on observing a distance of two meters between each person in a row, and also a line between two rows of worshipers must be placed empty in front and behind. Is the congregational prayer with the above-mentioned description concluded in the Fatwa of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani?

There is nothing wrong with a distance of 120 cm between the place of each worshipper and other worshippers in the same line, and also between the place of prostration of a person and the place of prostration of the other person who stands in front of him/her, but if the distance is, for example, two meters, the validity to follow is the place of the problem.

