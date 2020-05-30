Iraq’s Minister of Interior Visits Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFQNA- Imam Ali (AS) : Iraq’s Minister of the Interior had the honor of visiting the Holy Shrine of the Commander of the Faithfuls (AS). And he was received by the members of the Board of Directors Mr. Fateh Al-Kirmani, Mr. Ahmed Al-Talqani and Mr. Fa’iq Al-Shimmari.

The members of the Board of Directors welcomed the minister and the accompanying delegation, where they talked about supporting joint security plans prepared between the Holy Shrine and the security services in the governorate to protect the esteemed citizens and visitors, especially in light of the health conditions due to the Corona pandemic and the preventive measures taking place in the country and in Najaf Al-Ashraf and the Holy Shrine.