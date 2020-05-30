Date :Saturday, May 30th, 2020 | Time : 10:42 |ID: 148120 | Print

Iraq’s Minister of Interior Visits Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFQNA- Imam Ali (AS) : Iraq’s Minister of the Interior had the honor of visiting the Holy Shrine of the Commander of the Faithfuls (AS). And he was received by the members of the Board of Directors Mr. Fateh Al-Kirmani, Mr. Ahmed Al-Talqani and Mr. Fa’iq Al-Shimmari.

The members of the Board of Directors welcomed the minister and the accompanying delegation, where they talked about supporting joint security plans prepared between the Holy Shrine and the security services in the governorate to protect the esteemed citizens and visitors, especially in light of the health conditions due to the Corona pandemic and the preventive measures taking place in the country and in Najaf Al-Ashraf and the Holy Shrine.

 

You might also like
Ayatollah Sistani’s Representative Congratulates Iraqi Forces’ Gains against Daesh
A Campaign of Health Awareness About Coronavirus At Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine
Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq visited al-Abbas's (p) Shrine and its museum+ Photos
Ayatollah Bashir Najafi : With efforts of Iraqi soldiers, our final victory near
Nabih Berri meets with senior Shia Ayatollahs in Iraq
Representative of Ayatollah Sistani: War against ISIS not over yet
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *