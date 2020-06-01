Karbala: Disinfection around-the-clock in the area between the two holy shrines

SHAFQNA- Al Kafeel: The service staffs working in the department of the area between the Two Holy Shrines make a great effort in order to maintain the cleanliness and luster of the central courtyard between the two holy shrines, and services have varied in their forms and multiple in their specializations, as there is a branch specialized in decorations and afforestation, and another with electricity and other cleaning and other divisions that work is complementary to the other, and that is the reason why the visitor of the two holy shrines sees and senses that what is between them is really part of them.

This is what the department head, Sayed Nafi al-Moussawi, briefly outlined to us, and added: “Our work is continuous throughout the year, and witnesses an increase and momentum in special seasons such as the Ziyarat of millions of visitors and the special Ziyarat during the blessed month of Ramadhan. Although there are few or no visitors due to the preventive measures, our work is continuous without interruption, but in smaller numbers, in compliance with the health directives.”

Among the units of the Department of the Area between the two Holy Shrines is the Service Unit, which official, Mr Ahmed Ali Kadhim, told us: “The Service Unit is one of the important units in the department of the area between the Two Holy Shrines, as it has a great work to do to maintain cleanliness and sustainability, and during the current period and after the spread of the Corona epidemic, we intensified our work to ensure the safety and cleanliness of this holy area.”

He added: “Our work is continuous, day and night, and we work to add sterilizers and disinfectants medically recommended in the works of cleaning the middle square, whether by manual or automatic cleaning, in addition to that the division cleans the streets leading to the two shrines and adjacent to them, as well as the maintenance of rain water stations and sanitation in them.”

At the conclusion of his speech, Kadhim emphasized: “Based on the health directives issued by the Medical Affairs Division at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, we have taken all preventive measures and precautions in relation to the employees of the division, in a way that guarantees their safety and protection. So we worked on the reduction of their numbers on every work shift, in addition to the sterilization and disinfection of the staff after their work ends. ”