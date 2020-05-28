Date :Thursday, May 28th, 2020 | Time : 09:47 |ID: 148151 | Print

Eid al-Fitr in Trinidad: Shafaqna’s exclusive photos

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna’s exclusive photos from Eid al Fitr 2020 in Trinidad.

You might also like
Al-Aqsa Mosque To Reopen After Eid Al-Fitr
"Good behavior is universal, and this was first goal of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to teach proper ethics"/…
Eid Al-Fitr, A Day For Thanksgiving
The Actual Meaning of Eid
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's office announced Sunday as the last day of Ramadan and Monday as Eid…
Iran: Holy sites to reopen after Eid Al-Fitr
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *