HRW: Homes Burned Down In Muslim Majority Rakhine State of Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- Satellite images showed more than 200 homes and other buildings were destroyed by fire earlier this month in a predominantly ethnic village in the Muslim majority Rakhine State of Myanmar, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday. On May 16, an environmental satellite detected extensive fires burning in Let Kar, while satellite imagery recorded on May 18 showed that approximately 70% of the village had been destroyed. Its population of mainly ethnic Rakhine Buddhists had fled more than a year earlier, said HRW.

It also said the damage analysis of 200 buildings being burned was most likely an underestimate as internal damage to buildings were not visible. “The satellite imagery is consistent with witness accounts regarding the date and time of the fires and the number of buildings affected. Residents in the neighbouring village of Bu Ywat Ma Nyo told the media they saw Myanmar soldiers walk past their village to enter Let Kar around 2 pm on May 16 and leave around 5pm,” the statement said.

“The two villages are nearly one kilometre apart. After the soldiers entered Let Kar, Bu Ywat Ma Nyo residents reported hearing gunfire, saw flames and smoke, and observed two aerial drones, one flying above Let Kar and another flying over Bu Ywat Ma Nyo village.” The rights group also quoted an aid worker from the town of Mrauk-U that at 2pm on May 16, columns of smoke could be seen coming from the direction of Let Kar, 11 kilometers north, IQNA reported.

The burning of Let Kar village has all the hallmarks of Myanmar military arson on Rohingya villages in recent years,” said Mr Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for HRW. “A credible and impartial investigation is urgently needed to find out what happened, punish those responsible, and provide compensation to villagers harmed.” U Kyaw Zaw Hla, 46, who has been living in a camp near the village with his family since fleeing, confirmed his home was among those razed.

“We’ve lost everything,” he told AFP by phone. “We aren’t able to make a living and we have no access to healthcare.” A villager contacted by phone told The Associated Press that soldiers opened fire with heavy weapons at the village’s entrance, and soon afterward fires broke out in the center and southern parts of the village as gunfire continued. “They left Let Kar at around 4:30 pm. When they left, the whole village was burning. They were inside the village for more than two hours,” said the villager, a 39-year-old man who asked not to be named because he feared for his safety.

The burning of villages was a tactic used on a large scale by the military in Rakhine in 2017, according to investigations carried out separately by the United Nations and human rights groups. The tactic was used at the time against villages housing civilians from the Muslim Rohingya minority community. UN rights expert Ms Yanghee Lee last month warned Myanmar’s military should be investigated for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Lee accused the armed forces of disappearing, torturing and killing dozens of AA suspects, allegations the military denied, frontiermyanmar told. The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world’s most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012. According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar and crossed into neighboring Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017, pushing the number of persecuted people in Bangladesh above 1.2 million.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar’s state forces, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA). More than 34,000 Rohingya were also thrown into fires, while over 114,000 others were beaten, said the OIDA report, titled Forced Migration of Rohingya: The Untold Experience. As many as 18,000 Rohingya women and girls were raped by Myanmar’s army and police and over 115,000 Rohingya homes burned down while 113,000 others vandalized, it added, according to AA.