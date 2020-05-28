What is the reward of reciting the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – Ali ibn Moqayrah narrated: I went to see Imam Musa Kazim/Kadhim (AS) and said to him: Your father asked your grandfather about reciting the complete Quran every night in Ramadhan. He used to recite the Quran forty times in every Month of Ramadhan. After my father, depending on my time, job, and mood, sometimes more and other times less, I also recite the Quran completely. And when the Day of Eid Al-Fitr arrives, I dedicate one complete recitation of the Quran to the prophet (PBUH), Imam Ali (AS), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) and each Imam (AS), and this is what I usually do. What is my reward for doing this deed? Imam Kazim (AS) replied: Your reward for such a deed is that you will be their companion on the Day of Judgment. I said: Allah-o-Akbar; is that my reward! Imam Kazim (AS) repeated three times: Yes [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 618.