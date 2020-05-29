Hazrat Zeynab (SA) Holy Shrine in Syria Reopens

SHAFAQNA-

A large number of pilgrims visited the mausoleum after its reopening, Al-Alam TV reported.

It had been closed in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The committee running the shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) had first said it would remain shut until April 2, but they later extended the closure.

According to the committee, the move was made at the request of Syria’s health ministry with the aim of protecting the health of pilgrims.

Classified a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the new virus, a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year.

It has infected more than 5.8 million people globally and killed nearly 360,000.