Salman Khan advocates for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in new song

SHAFAQNA-

For Salman Khan, Eid usually means a new movie for his fans. But with the global pandemic, that couldn’t happen this time around.

However, the actor made sure to have a gift for his followers and it’s a new track sung by himself. Song ‘Bhai Bhai’ is all about the unity between Muslims and Hindus.

Previously the actor had said in a statement, “First of all, Eid Mubarak to everyone. May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year. Since we couldn’t release our film on this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called ‘Bhai Bhai’ as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity.”

He added, “Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them.”