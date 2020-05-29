Minneapolis Mayor declares a state of emergency in the tension-filled city

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called out the National Guard to try to prevent a third straight night of violence.

Several stores in Minneapolis and the twin city of St. Paul were set on fire Thursday night. St. Paul police report officers being hit by rocks and bottles.

There are also reports of looting in St. Paul.

The protesters are enraged by the death of George Floyd after a white police officer knelt on his neck while he was in custody, allegedly killing him.

Minneapolis police say Floyd resembled a suspect wanted for allegedly trying to spend a counterfeit $20 bill in a food store. Police say he had resisted arrest. Bystanders captured the scene on cellphone video as officers detained Floyd. The video spread widely when posted online.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” Floyd pleaded, while being detained by a white police officer. According to cellphone video, the officer held Floyd on the ground and knelt on his neck. Floyd was handcuffed.

Police move through an area during demonstrations May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.

The officer restraining Floyd urged him to “relax,” but the officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck after Floyd stopped moving. One witness said he heard Floyd calling out for his mother before dying.

Because of Floyd’s “I can’t breathe,” his death was quickly compared to that of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man in New York who died in 2014 after a white officer placed him in a chokehold while he begged for his life. Garner also told officers “I can’t breathe,” and the cry became a national rallying point against police brutality.

A looted store is seen May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.

The windows of nearly every store surrounding the Target were smashed and a hamburger restaurant was burned to the ground.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas to break up a crowd demonstrating outside a Minneapolis police precinct. The building and one police car were damaged.

No serious injuries were reported, but Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect they said shot and killed a man he believed was trying to loot a pawn shop.

Some residents who live near the looted stores strongly criticized the police but said they cannot understand why people are destroying their own neighborhood, including places where they shop.

Floyd’s death drew international attention.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Right Michelle Bachelet said U.S. authorities have a duty to ensure that justice is done as she read off the list of black men who have lost their lives in U.S. police custody over the last few years.

“In too many cases in the past, such investigations have led to killings being deemed justified on questionable grounds, or only being addressed by administrative measures,” she said.

A protester washes her eyes May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told CNN Thursday that he is “tired of seeing black men die” and urged protesters to maintain peace. He called on police to “start doing your job the right way, because I haven’t been seeing it. … I want justice. I just want justice,” he said, he fighting back tears.

Frey said Thursday that the violent reaction to Floyd’s death is the “result of so much built-up anger and sadness … that has been ingrained in our black community, not just because of five minutes of horror, but 400 years,” a reference to slavery and subsequent racism.

Floyd’s death comes weeks after three people were charged with the fatal shooting in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery. The African American man was allegedly killed in February by a white former Glynn County police officer and his son who apparently mistook Arbery for a burglar while he was jogging. The two were charged only after a video of the shooting emerged several weeks later. The man who shot the video was charged.