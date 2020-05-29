Can Salaat prevent inappropriate and shameful acts?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 45 of Surah Al-Ankabut, Allah (SWT) said: “Establish Salaat, as Salaat prevents/restrains inappropriate and shameful acts.” It can be realized from this Ayah that true Salaat/Namaz can be an obstacle against inappropriate acts. This only happens if Salaat is not just on the tongue, but it is established (Iqamah) in order to cause steadfastness in the true worshipper of Allah (SWT). It is only in this condition that the true worshipper of God can be steadfast against the pressures of inappropriate and shameful acts.