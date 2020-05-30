What is the ruling on buying and selling inappropriate films? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Vahid-2.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-30 10:03:512020-05-30 10:03:51What is the ruling on buying and selling inappropriate films? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about buying and selling inappropriate films.
Question: What is the ruling on buying and selling uncensored films?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: It is Haram if those films are sexually provocative or spread vice and inappropriate acts (Monkarat), or corruption or disbelief (kofr).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
