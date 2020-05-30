Date :Saturday, May 30th, 2020 | Time : 10:03 |ID: 148309 | Print

What is the ruling on buying and selling inappropriate films? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about buying and selling inappropriate films.

Question: What is the ruling on buying and selling uncensored films?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: It is Haram if those films are sexually provocative or spread vice and inappropriate acts (Monkarat), or corruption or disbelief (kofr).

