What is the ruling on buying and selling inappropriate films? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about buying and selling inappropriate films.

Question: What is the ruling on buying and selling uncensored films?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: It is Haram if those films are sexually provocative or spread vice and inappropriate acts (Monkarat), or corruption or disbelief (kofr).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA