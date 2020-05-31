Date :Sunday, May 31st, 2020 | Time : 08:21 |ID: 148348 | Print

Corona in Iraq: Najaf is quarantined

SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf is quarantined to prevent the spread of Corona.

Najaf province in Iraq was completely closed on Friday, May 29, 2020, in order to take measures against the outbreak of the Coronavirus. With its complete closure, the Najaf Crisis Headquarters prevented people from entering other cities in the province.

The headquarters also ordered that measures taken to control the entry and exit of the province should be intensified, in addition to continuing the ban on traffic, which is in place from 10 pm to 7 am. More than 5,000 people have been infected with the Coronavirus in Iraq so far, and 179 have died.

