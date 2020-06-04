US: New Trump’s appointee with history of Islamophobic remarks

SHAFAQNA- Some Muslim American groups are calling for the dismissal of a newly appointed religious freedom adviser for the U.S. Agency for International Development, citing past online posts that disparage Islam on his social media.

Last week, the Trump administration made an ironic choice to fill the post of religious freedom adviser at the U.S. Agency for International Development: a man who has stated publicly that he considers Muslims to be followers of a “barbaric cult” and posted articles on social media endorsing the Chinese government’s crackdown on their Uighur Muslim minority. While his appointment to a role supposedly involving defending religious freedom worldwide may be particularly cynical, Lloyd is far from being the first open Islamophobe to be handed power by the Trump administration.

According to the Associated Press, Lloyd made multiple public Islamophobic posts while employed by the Trump campaign in 2016. At the time, Lloyd called Islam a “barbaric cult” and claimed Muslims sought to impose Sharia Laws in the US. He said that “those who understand Islam for what it is are gearing up for the fight.” In more recent public posts on his Facebook profile, Lloyd said those who believe Islam is a peaceful religion don’t understand history, according to the Washington Post. He also accused Barack Obama of having ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

American Muslim civil rights activists say that these policy appointments are part of a deliberate strategy of handing people with extreme anti-Muslim beliefs the levers of government power. Rather than an oversight, judging by the Trump administration’s hiring record to date, Lloyd’s flagrant anti-Muslim commentary may have helped recommend him for his new role, The Intercept reported. Other Muslim organizations have also demanded Lloyd be removed from the position, qconline told.