Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens today +Video

SHAFAQNA- Al-Aqsa Mosque reopened to worshippers today, after around two months of closure due to the Coronavirus.

“All the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque [compound] will be opened at dawn on Sunday,” Omar al-Kiswani, the mosque’s director, told AFP on Wednesday.

Islamic Waqf department in Jerusalem said in a statement that, however, worshippers will be required to abide by certain health-related rules in light of the pandemic, including wearing masks, bringing their own prayer rugs and standing a distance of two-meters apart, in addition to other precautions.

Large numbers of worshippers are expected at the mosque for Sunday dawn prayers. Wasfi Kailani, director of the Royal Hashemite Fund for the Restoration of Al-Aqsa, told Arab News that authorities in Jerusalem had made all the necessary preparations for the safe return of worshippers.

The entire Aqsa compound was disinfected, and circles were drawn ensuring that worshippers are separated when they pray,” he said.

Islam’s third holiest site was closed in late March for the first time in more than half a century as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The Palestinian Authority allowed on Monday the reopening of all mosques and churches, including the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, the birth place of Jesus Christ, as it eased the lockdown imposed to control of the corona pandemic, while urging worshippers to take the necessary precautions to prevent return of the disease.

The Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem’s Old City, the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, reopened its doors on Sunday after closing for two months.

The Awqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry in the Gaza Strip announced that mosques in the coastal enclave will reopen for Friday prayer.

In a statement , the ministry said all health protocols must be observed by worshippers to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, Reuters reported.

They include wearing face masks, maintaining a certain distance and refusing to shake hands, it added.

Mosques in Gaza have been shut since March 25 to stem the coronavirus outbreak, iqna told.