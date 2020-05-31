https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/8cda81fc7ad906927144235dda5fdf15_718.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-31 12:14:072020-05-31 12:14:07Photos: Disinfecting Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)
Photos: Disinfecting Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)
SHAFAQNA- After the reopening of the doors of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A), the sanctuary and open courtyards of the shrine, which host pilgrims and neighbors, are continuously disinfecting by servants.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
