Shias in India welcome ‘Laylat al-Qadr’ online programs

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: A series of online programs had been organized by Shia Muslim scholars during the holy month of Ramadan this year.

The programs, named “Laylat al-Qadr Khayrun Min Alfi Shahr (the Night of Power is better than 1,000 months)”, were organized online due to the coronavirus restriction.

They received well by the countries’ mosques and Shia Muslims.

They featured Quran recitation, recitation of supplications, question and answer sessions on religious issues, and religious speeches.

A competition was also held at the end of the series, featuring the speeches delivered by scholars and preachers.

The speeches and programs were also aired on Velayat TV.

Ramadan, which ended on May 24, is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar – when Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and indulging in anything that is in excess or ill-natured from dawn to dusk.

Muslims believe Ramadan to be an auspicious month for the revelations of God to humankind, given the belief that it was in Ramadan when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).